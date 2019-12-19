Obituary: Marilyn L. Johnson

NAUGATUCK — Marilyn L. Johnson, 86, the widow of Thomas F. Johnson, died peacefully after a long illness on Dec. 9, 2019 in the VITAS Hospice Care Unit at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Marilyn was born on April 11, 1933 in Waterbury. She was the daughter of the late John and Mary Ellen (Mullarkey) Luddy. She was a graduate of Hopeville Grammar School, Waterbury Catholic High School, and St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing. She met her future husband, Tom, at the Naugatuck Rubber Company the summer after she graduated from high school in 1951, and they married in September of 1955. Shortly after graduating from nursing school in 1954, Marilyn was recruited into the field of nurse anesthesia, practicing first at St. Mary’s and then later at Griffin Hospital in Derby. Upon her retirement in 1995, Griffin Hospital lavishly celebrated her 35 years of service and dedication to her patients and co-workers with a most memorable party.

Marilyn and Tom made their home in Waterbury where they raised their two children, Janice and Tommy. Marilyn and Tom enjoyed a very happy 56-year marriage filled with family, music and laughter. They attended the Naugatuck Congregational Church together. They particularly enjoyed live performances, and traveled countless times to New York City over the years to enjoy shows and concerts. They were also a faithful, supportive and enthusiastic audience for their grandchildren’s numerous concerts from elementary school through college. No two youngsters ever enjoyed more ardent grandparental fans.

Marilyn was a huge source of support in her community — most especially to her children and grandchildren, as well as to her nieces and nephews, and friends and neighbors. Marilyn was an amateur sewer, most especially of memorable Halloween outfits for her grandchildren. Her renowned wild-pattered, loud and comfortable fleece bathrobes and pajama pants were cherished gifts.

Marilyn was beloved for her warmth and gregariousness, sense of humor, generosity, work ethic, hospitality and kindness. Family and friends relied upon her wisdom and sought her advice. A very social person, Marilyn never met a stranger.

She loved to host all types of events, and she and Tom opened their home countless times over the years for holiday parties, gatherings with her son Tommy’s friends, and visits with family, friends and neighbors. A cup of tea or coffee at the ready, she always provided a warm welcome to everyone.

Marilyn is survived by her son, Thomas E. Johnson of Naugatuck; her daughter and son-in-law, Janice and Charles Hartford of Stow, Mass.; their children, Christopher Thomas Hartford of Bennington, Vt., and Ellen (Hartford) Hacker and her husband, Jonah Hacker, of Milwaukee, Wis. In addition to her husband and her parents, Marilyn was predeceased by her brother, John J. Luddy, and his wife, Norma (Williams) Luddy, of Lexington, Ky.

A memorial service will be held on March 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Congregational Church of Naugatuck, 9 Division St., Naugatuck. Burial will be at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

Friends may consider donating to the ALS Association in Marilyn’s name. Please see alsa.org for further information.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.