Obituary: Dorothy M. Shortt

NAUGATUCK — Dorothy M. Shortt, 94, widow of Robert F. Shortt, died peacefully on Dec. 17, 2019 in the VITAS Hospice Unit at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Dorothy was born on Nov. 15, 1925 in Baltimore, Md., daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Fitzgerald) Perro Tiernan, and lived in Naugatuck most of her life, where she was a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church. Dorothy graduated from Waterbury Catholic High and from St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing; and proudly worked her entire career as a registered nurse.

Dorothy is survived by her two daughters, Mary Stevenson and her husband, Matthew Stevenson III, and Patricia Ceritello and her husband, Kevin Ceritello; her sons, Raymond Shortt and his wife, Dolores Daloisio Shortt, Thomas Shortt and his wife, Kathy Shortt, and Robert Shortt Jr. and his wife, Linda Shortt; her 11 grandchildren, Matthew IV, Michelle, Marissa, Amanda, Katia, Ryan, Dylan, Kevin, Brian, Danny and Jennifer; her seven great-grandchildren, Taylor, Samantha, Skyler, Grayson, Peyton, Kevin Jr. and Nash, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her stepfather, Raymond Tiernan; and her brother, John Perro.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, Dec. 23 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Naugatuck. A calling hour will be Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Dorothy’s memory, contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492.

