Obituary: Dorothy A. (Furtado) Oliveira

NAUGATUCK — Dorothy A. (Furtado) Oliveira, 85, widow of August Oliveira, died peacefully on Dec. 19, 2019 at her home surrounded by loving family.

Dorothy was born Oct. 19, 1934 in Naugatuck, daughter of the late Marcelino and Isabel (Perry) Furtado, and was a lifelong Naugatuck resident. Dorothy was a charter member of St. Vincent Ferrer Church; for many years she volunteered at the Waterbury Hospital gift shop and she worked in accounting at Peter Paul in Naugatuck.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Gary Oliveira of Lake Orion, Mich.; her daughter, Joyce Flaherty and her husband, Brendan Flaherty, of Glastonbury; her twin sister, Eleanor Furtado of Naugatuck; her four grandchildren, Sarah, Rachel and Patrick Flaherty, and Austin Oliveira; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her brother, Edward Furtado; and her sister, Mary Behlman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 1006 New Haven Road, Naugatuck. Everyone attending is kindly asked to meet directly at church. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck. There are no calling hours, and arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Dorothy’s memory, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

