Obituary: Delfim Regalado

BEACON FALLS — Delfim Regalado, 63, beloved husband of Nancy (Russell) Regalado, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital VITAS Innovative Care Unit.

Born in Portugal on May 24, 1956, he was son of the late Augusto Alves and Maria (Rodrigues) Regalado. He was a resident of Beacon Falls since 1991 and had owned his own construction company for many years. Delfim was a member of Club Unico Portuguesa in Naugatuck, the Waterbury Portuguese Club, the Eagles Club of Naugatuck Aerie 640, and Over the Hill Gang. He was a skilled tradesman of many professions. He enjoyed hunting and the outdoors, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.

Besides his wife, Nancy, Delfim leaves his children, Delfim Regalado Jr. and his wife, Sue, of Prospect, Augie Regalado and his companion, Dahnielle, of Naugatuck, Sonya Lopane and her husband, Stephen, of Litchfield, Melinda Ferrare and her husband, Dave, of Beacon Falls, and Amanda Regalado of Beacon Falls; his brothers, Domingos Regalado and his wife, Rosa, and José Regalado and his wife, Cynthia, all of Naugatuck; his sisters, Fatima and Manuel Santos, and Herminia and Arthur Santos, all of Naugatuck; his 11 grandchildren; and many loved ones.

The family wishes to thank the staff at both Leever Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Center at Yale New Haven for the wonderful care given to Del during his illness.

Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 from 9 to 10:30 a. m. at the Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Michael’s Church, 25 Maple Ave., Beacon Falls.

