Obituary: Arline E. (Spurosky) Paloski

NAUGATUCK — Arline E. (Spurosky) Paloski, 83, beloved wife of Paul S. Paloski for over 63 years, died peacefully Dec. 26, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family after a long battle with MDS.

Arline was born in Waterbury, Nov. 6, 1936. A daughter of the late John and Mary (Lokites) Spurosky, Arline had lived in Naugatuck all of her life. She was a past member of the Connecticut Auxiliary State Police, was a volunteer in the library at Cross Street School, and worked as a medical secretary for Dr. Karsh in Waterbury. Arline was a founding member of St. Vincent Ferrer Church, where she was the first volunteer secretary, one of the first female Eucharistic ministers, and co-chaired their cheerleading squad when they won a state basketball championship. Arline was a CCD teacher at St. Vincent Ferrer before becoming the leader of CCD, Confirmation, and First Communion at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Waterbury for over 20 years.

Arline’s family thanks all the wonderful medical staff over the last couple years, with special thanks to Dr. Kert Sabbath and R.N. Terri of Smilow in Waterbury and R.N. Vicky at Option Care.

In addition to her husband, Paul, Arline is survived by her four sons, David, Paul Jr. and his wife, Amy, Todd and Greg; two grandchildren, Aaron Paloski and Elizabeth Leatherwood; sister, Eleanor Gendron and her husband, Milton; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Arline is predeceased by her brother, John “Jack” Spurosky.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 1006 New Haven Road, Naugatuck. Everyone attending is kindly asked to please meet directly at church. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery. Calling hours are Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Arline’s memory, contributions can be made to St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 1006 New Haven Road, Naugatuck, CT 06770.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.