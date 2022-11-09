Zupkus secures sixth term in 89th District with win over O’Leary

By Andreas Yilma Citizen’s News

PROSPECT — Incumbent state Rep. Lezlye Zupkus, R-Prospect, secured her sixth term as she defeated Kevin O’Leary, D-Prospect, for the 89th House District seat on Tuesday.

The 89th district is comprised of Prospect, Bethany and a portion of Cheshire.

Zupkus had 7,006 votes while O’Leary had 4,221 votes according to unofficial numbers.

Zupkus, 56, lives in Prospect with husband Greg and their two daughters, said she is thankful for the residents of her district to put their faith in her again.

“I’m grateful that people continue to put their trust in me to be their voice because there is a lot of work to do but I will continue to fight for them,” Zupkus said.

Zupkus, who is is the state director for Best Buddies International, a nonprofit organization, said there’s a lot of work do at the capitol which include parental rights, affordability of living in the state, crime and other issues.

“I’m really hopeful that we’re going to pick up a lot seats, that we’ll have more of a balance in the legislature and we can really get some good stuff done because right now people are having a very hard time living here,” Zupkus said.