HAMDEN — The Connecticut Young Democrats have endorsed state Senate candidate Jorge Cabrera, his campaign announced.

Cabrera, a Democrat, is challenging Republican state Sen. George Logan in the 17th Senate District. The district represents Beacon Falls, Ansonia, Bethany, Derby and parts of Hamden, Naugatuck and Woodbridge.

The Connecticut Young Democrats is a political organization focused on getting young people to get involved in politics, vote and run for elected office.