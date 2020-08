NAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck YMCA will distribute school supplies to families in the community.

Starting Aug. 24, parents can come to the Naugatuck YMCA, 284 Church St., between 5:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday to pick up supplies while they last. Children do not need to be present.

Ferrari’s Appliance of Naugatuck donated school supplies to the YMCA. For information, email Director of Operations Sherri Beck at sbeck@naugatuckymca.org.