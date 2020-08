NAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck YMCA’s run club starts up next week.

The club, which is led by ultra-marathon runner Deb Bana and triathlete Debbie Deptula, is a ten-week training plan designed to help beginner, intermediate and advanced runners meet their goals. The club will participate in weekly meetups that lead up to the Naugatuck YMCA’s Halloween 5K.

For information, call the YMCA at 203-729-9622 or email information@naugatuckymca.org.