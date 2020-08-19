YMCA launching scholarship for summer camp program

NAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck YMCA will launch a fundraiser to support a new scholarship for children in the Naugatuck YMCA’s summer camp program during a carnival day Aug. 27.

The carnival day, which is only open to children in the summer camp program, is sponsored by Drew International. The event is from 9:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Francis Field on Church Street.

During the event, the YMCA is accepting donations to support the newly established Chuck Boulier Scholarship, which will be presented each year to help children attend the YMCA’s summer camp. Charles Boulier, a staunch supporter of the YMCA and former president of Ion bank, established the scholarship.

Tom Chute from WATR will run the fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. People can drop off donations in an observation area set up on the field. The YMCA will match up to $5,000 of donations received in that time. Social distancing and masks are required for those who attend.

At 2:30 p.m., families involved or interested in the YMCA’s childcare distance learning program can stop by for ice cream and to learn about the program.

For information or to RSVP, email Naugatuck YMCA Director of Operations Sherri Beck at sbeck@naugatuckymca.org.