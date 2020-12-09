Wreath sale to benefit Naugatuck Ecumenical Outreach Network

NAUGATUCK — A wreath fundraiser will be held this weekend to benefit the Naugatuck Ecumenical Outreach Network.

Vaiuso Farms balsam fir double face wreaths with a bow are available for $15 each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ferrari’s Appliance, 160 Rubber Ave. People are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

All the proceeds from the sale will benefit NEON, which hosts free community diners in the borough.

For information or to place an order, email whinaugatuck@gmail.com.