Work on Beacon Valley Road set to start

BEACON FALLS — A project to reconstruct Beacon Valley Road from the Beacon Hill Commons condominiums to the Beacon Valley Road Bridge is scheduled to start Sept. 9, the town announced.

Construction will continue through about Nov. 30 and then resume next spring. Work will be done Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., unless permission is granted otherwise due to weather delays.

The road will be closed to thru traffic during construction. Access will be provided to residents and emergency vehicles. There will be a detour set up on Cross Street through Naugatuck. Officials urged drivers to avoid the area during construction.

The Board of Selectmen has awarded the contract for the work for $725,647 to Grasso Companies, a construction company out of Norwalk.