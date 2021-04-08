Woodland planning in-person graduation

BEACON FALLS — School officials are planning to hold an in-person graduation ceremony for Woodland Regional High School’s class of 2021.

The Region 16 Board of Education on March 31 set June 11, which is the last day of school, as the date for graduation. Officials are planning to hold the ceremony on the school’s football field for proper social distancing. The rain date is June 12.

The traditional graduation ceremony was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, Woodland hosted a drive-thru ceremony for graduates to pick up their diplomas.

The board also scheduled a promotion ceremony for Long River Middle School for June 9. The plan is to hold the ceremony in-person and outdoors. The rain date is June 10.