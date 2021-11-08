Woodland Hall of Fame to induct new class

BEACON FALLS — The Woodland Regional High School Hall of Fame will induct its largest class to date during an induction dinner Nov. 23.

The Hall of Fame honors the top athletes, coaches, staff, alumni and contributors in the school’s history. The list of inductees this year is Eric Alfiere, Heather Framski, Jared Katchmar, Tanner Kingsley, Jen Valente, Larry Hutvagner, Jeff Lownds and Tim Shea. Nick Oliveira will be honored with the contributor award.

The dinner is from 6 to 11 p.m. at Aria, 45 Murphy Road, Prospect. Tickets are $50 and include hors d’oeuvres and buffet dinner. Ticket sales end Nov. 12. Tickets can be purchased from the Woodland athletic office, 203-881-5551 ext. 6, or by emailing Ryan Mackenzie at rmackenzie@region16ct.org.