Woman’s Club accepting scholarship applications

NAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck Woman’s Club is offering two, $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors who live in Naugatuck.

The students must be graduating this school year and continuing their education beyond high school. All candidates must complete an application and submit the following information: a letter of recommendation, high school transcript and a personal letter stating financial need.

For information or an application, email Debbie Cryan at debbie.cryan@gmail.com. The deadline to apply is May 2. Applications must be returned to the guidance department at the high school students attend or to Cryan.