Woman suffers serious injuries in head-on crash in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK — A 26-year-old Bethany woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a head-on crash Monday night on New Haven Road.

Police said Nicole Silva was driving a 2016 Toyota Scion north near 976 New Haven Road shortly after 8 p.m. when the car veered into the southbound lane and crashed head-on with a 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 driven by Ramon Leite, 35, of New Milford.

Police said Silva suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury. Her condition was unclear Tuesday morning.

Leite suffered injuries that police said were not life-threatening and taken to a hospital. A passenger in Leite’s pickup truck, 27-year-old Conjiu Fernandes, of Waterbury, did not have any apparent injuries, according to police. She wasn’t taken to a hospital.

The Naugatuck Valley Collision Investigation Team is investigating the cause of the crash. Police remained on the scene until about 11:15 p.m. Monday.