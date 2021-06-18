Woman dies from injuries suffered in Naugatuck crash

NAUGATUCK — A 26-year-old Bethany woman died Thursday from injuries suffered in a head-on crash earlier this week on New Haven Road, police said.

Police said Nicole Silva died at Saint Mary’s Hospital, where she was taken with life-threatening injuries after a crash at about 8 p.m. Monday near 976 New Haven Road.

Police said Silva was driving a 2016 Toyota Scion north on New Haven Road when the car veered into the southbound lane and crashed head-on with a 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 driven by Ramon Leite, 35, of New Milford.

Leite suffered injuries that police said were not life-threatening and taken to a hospital. A passenger in Leite’s pickup truck, 27-year-old Conjiu Fernandes, of Waterbury, did not have any apparent injuries, according to police. She wasn’t taken to a hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Naugatuck Valley Collision Investigation Team. Sgt. Matthew Savoy is leading the investigation. Police asked anyone with information or additional witnesses to the crash to call Naugatuck police at 203-729-5222.