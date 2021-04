NAUGATUCK — ­Howard Whittemore Memorial Library is open to the public again.

The library at 243 Church St. is open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m., and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.

Patrons are asked to limit browsing to 30 minutes. Patrons can use computers by appointment for an hour per day.

Curbside service is still available. For information, call the library at 203-729-4591.