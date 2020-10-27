Whittemore Library partially reopens

NAUGATUCK — Howard Whittemore Memorial Library has reopened for browsing on a limited basis.

The library, which had been closed to the public since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is open Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m. The library, 243 Church St., is also open from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Monday through Thursday for senior citizens and immunocompromised patrons.

Patrons can use computers by appointment only. Curbside service is available Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For information, call 203-729-4591 or visit whittemorelibrary.org.