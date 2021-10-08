Whittemore Library announces October exhibit

NAUGATUCK — The Whittemore Library is featuring the fantasy artwork of Gail Streigle this month.

Streigle, a Naugatuck resident, is a graduate of the New England School of Art in Boston and the Paier School of Art in Hamden. She has produced magazine illustrations as well as calendar and greeting card designs for Derbyshire Publishing. She is well-known to children’s department staff members and library patrons for the fantastical, whimsical and magical gourds and pumpkins that she decorates and shares each year for Halloween, a news release stated.

This month’s exhibit features family-friendly fantasy art, pumpkins painted with portraits of famous horror authors, Gourds, florals and masks.

The exhibit can be viewed at the library, 243 Church St., during normal hours. For information, call 203-729-4591.