Whittemore Library announces exhibit

NAUGATUCK — The Whittemore Library is featuring the photography Michael Gallagher this month.

The exhibit features permanent pigment giclee prints created using negatives taken from September 1987 through February 1988 at Holy Land USA in Waterbury, a news release stated.

Gallagher, a Woodbury resident, is a nationally recognized fine art photographer who has had a number of solo exhibitions and has participated in group exhibitions, the release stated. He was a photography teacher at Westover School in Middlebury and The Taft School in Watertown.

The exhibit is on display at the library, 243 Church St., during normal hours. For information, call 203-729-4591.