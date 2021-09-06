Whittemore Library announces exhibit

NAUGATUCK — Whittemore Library is featuring the oil paintings of Roberta Shea this month.

Shea, a Newtown resident, received a degree in art education from Southern Connecticut State University, a news release stated. Shea is an active member and docent at the New Britain Museum of American Art.

Shea paints landscapes in the abstract and her paintings suggest the influence of other artists, specifically those who use contrasting colors and brushstrokes as means of expression, the release stated.

The exhibit can be viewed at the library, 243 Church St., during normal hours. For information, call 203-729-4591.