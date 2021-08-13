Whittemore Library announces exhibit

NAUGATUCK — Whittemore Library is featuring the artwork of Woodbury resident Cynthia Gillette this month.

Gillette graduated from the University of Bridgeport with a degree in graphic design and fine art, a news release stated. She is a member of Arts Alliance of Woodbury and The Connecticut Society of Portrait Artists. She’s known for her work in set design for Main Street Ballet and the Newbury Musical Theatre Company.

This month’s exhibit includes examples of her recent work in oils featuring the New England landscape.

The exhibit can be viewed at the library, 243 Church St., during normal hours. For information, call 203-729-4591.