BEACON FALLS — Volunteers are needed to help clean up the streetscape downtown.

The cleanup is set for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be served. Volunteers will meet at Beacon Hose Co. No. 1, 35 North Main St., at 8:45 a.m. and then walk to the streetscape.

Anyone interested in volunteering should email Jeremy Rodorigo at jerodorigo@beaconfallsct.org.