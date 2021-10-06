Victory Fund endorses Litke

NAUGATUCK — The LGBTQ Victory Fund has endorsed Jeffrey Litke for re-election to the Board of Education.

“Jeff’s commitment to responsible policy that addresses the concerns of students, staff and the community makes him the best candidate in this race. When he is re-elected in November, Jeff will continue to be a vital LGBTQ voice in Naugatuck,” said LGBTQ Victory Fund President and CEO Annise Parker in a news release.

The LGBTQ Victory Fund is a national organization dedicated to electing LGBTQ people to public office.

Litke, a Republican and chairman of the school board, received the Naugatuck Republican Town Committee’s endorsement to run for re-election.

“I am committed to Naugatuck and our public school system and will continue to advocate for and support programs that enhance our students learning,” Litke said in the release.