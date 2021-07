BEACON FALLS — The Friends of Beacon Falls Library is seeking vendors for its fall vendor fair.

The fair is scheduled for Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the firehouse, 35 North Main St. The vendor fee is $30 and a donation for a tea cup auction. The fee for vendors that participated in the fair in 2018 or 2019 is $25 and a donation for the auction.

The deadline to submit a vendor application is Sept. 3. For information, contact Renee Perssico at 203-305-3895 or renee.perssico@snet.net.