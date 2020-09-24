Vendors sought for craft show

NAUGATUCK — Vendors are sought for the Naugatuck Area Virtual Craft Show in October.

Lindsay Hughes, a Naugatuck resident, is organizing the show to help support vendors who would typically participate in borough festivals that aren’t happening as usual due to COVID-19.

The craft show is set for Oct. 16 through Oct. 18 and will be held on a public Facebook group page called “Naugatuck Area Virtual Craft Show.” Hughes will create an album on the Facebook page the week of the sale for confirmed vendors to load photos of items for sale. The albums will include directions on people can buy items.

Vendors must apply to participate and there is a $5 vendor fee. The deadline to apply to be a vendor is Oct. 9. For information or to apply to be a vendor, visit the “Naugatuck Area Virtual Craft Show” Facebook group.