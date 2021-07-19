Vendors sought for craft show  

NAUGATUCK — Vendors are sought for the Naugatuck Area Virtual Craft Show in September.

Lindsay Hughes, a Naugatuck resident, is organizing the show.

The craft show is set for Sept. 24 through Sept. 26 and will be held on a public Facebook group page called “Naugatuck Area Virtual Craft Show.” Hughes will create an album on the Facebook page the week of the sale for confirmed vendors to load photos of items for sale. The albums will include directions on how people can buy items.

Vendors must apply to participate. The fee starts at $10. The deadline to apply is Sept. 15. For information or to apply to be a vendor, visit the “Naugatuck Area Virtual Craft Show” Facebook group.