NAUGATUCK — The Griffin Health COVID-19 vaccination center at 727 Rubber Ave. is accepting walk-in appointments for anyone 16 years and older.

The clinic is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays.

The center will continue to accept scheduled appointments. For information, visit griffinhealth.org/vaccination.