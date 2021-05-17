Update: Route 8 south reopens after crash

NAUGATUCK — Route 8 south between exits 27 and 26 is reopened after a crash Monday morning.

The state Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at about 9:15 a.m. At about 10:45 a.m., the DOT reported the scene was cleared.

State police said the crash involved a pickup truck towing a trailer and a passenger car. Minor injuries were reported. No further information on the crash was available.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated to reflect new information from state police on the vehicles involved in the crash.