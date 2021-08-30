Trio steals ATM from Naugatuck gas station

NAUGATUCK — Three people stole an ATM from The Roadrunners gas station at 469 Rubber Ave. at about 2 a.m. Saturday.

Police said two of the people, who were dressed in all black, forced their way into the store through the front door and physically removed the ATM. A third person waited in the parking lot inside a newer model, white Dodge Ram 1500 Warlock pickup truck that had a black stripe on the center of the hood, police said. They loaded the ATM into the back of the truck.

Police later found the ATM on High Street. Police said the ATM was damaged and some cash was recovered. It’s unclear how much money was stolen from the ATM.

Police said surveillance photos showed the person that waited inside the truck was holding what appeared to be a handgun while the other two broke into the store. Police urged the public to use caution and not approach the suspects if they see them.

The burglary is under investigation. Police asked anyone with information to call the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221 or the department’s confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.