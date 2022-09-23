Trio charged in hit-and-run incident, Naugatuck victim remains in hospital

By Andreas Yilma Citizen’s News

NAUGATUCK — Police have charged three Hartford men with the hit-and-run incident in July that left a borough resident fighting for his life in the hospital.

Borough police were dispatched to Alma Street on July 12 shortly before 5 a.m. for a person who was hit by a motor vehicle. Officers arrived on the scene and determined Joel “Brandon” Guth, 42, walked out of his home to confront suspects attempting to break into his vehicle.

A black vehicle struck Guth and fled the scene where Guth was left with life-threatening injuries in the roadway.

Guth was transported to Waterbury Hospital where he was in critical condition at the time.

Police arrested Dallas Diamond Rodriguez, 24, on Wednesday and charged him with robbery in the first-degree, assault in the first-degree, evading responsibility, reckless driving, larceny in the second-degree, operating a motor vehicle without a license, seven counts of conspiracy to commit/burglary and seven counts of conspiracy to commit criminal mischief in the third-degree, according to police. He was held on a $350,000 bond.

Rodriguez was transported to Waterbury Superior Court on Thursday where he was scheduled to be arraigned.

John Carlos Santos, 23, was arrested on Sept. 16 and held on a $250,000 bond. Santos was charged with robbery in the first-degree, larceny in the second-degree, seven counts of conspiracy to commit/burglary and seven counts of conspiracy to commit/criminal mischief in the third-degree.

Santos was arraigned in Waterbury Superior Court on Sept. 19.

TaJay Javon Hunter, 22, is being held at Hartford Correctional Facility for different criminal charges but is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court today. Hunter was charged with robbery in the first-degree, larceny in the second-degree, seven counts of conspiracy to commit/burglary and seven counts of conspiracy to commit/criminal mischief in the third-degree.

Preliminary evidence showed that Guth was struck on purpose, police previously said.

Guth remains in the hospital, Naugatuck Public Information Officer Danielle Durette said. It was not known the exact condition of Guth.

A GoFundMe page for Guth has collected $32,990 as of Thursday afternoon with a goal of $50,000.

During the time of the incident, the borough was hit by a string of car break-ins.

“We commend the hard work and coordinated efforts of our Naugatuck Police Detectives, especially lead investigator Detective McGarvey, the Greater Hartford Regional Auto Theft Task Force, CSP Major Crime Division, who all spent countless hours investigating this incident,” the press release states. “We also thank the community for sending tips, videos and information that helped us successfully bring these suspects to justice.”