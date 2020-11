NAUGATUCK — The Park and Recreation Department and United Way of Naugatuck and Beacon Falls are collecting new, unwrapped toys or gift cards for the United Way’s annual toy drive.

People can drop off donations at the department, 607 Rubber Ave. For information, call 203-720-7043.

The Naugatuck Fire Department is collecting new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Kids until Dec. 31. People can drop off donations at fire headquarters, 41 Maple St. For information, call 203-720-7080.