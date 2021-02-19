Tires dumped in Beacon Falls

BEACON FALLS — Police are seeking information on who dumped dozens of tires along Lasky Road near the Bethany border.

Police said state Department of Transportation workers reported the illegal dumping on Feb. 18. Police said about 50 tires were dumped down an embankment next to the state road, also known as Route 42, in an area where no homes are in view.

Police said DOT workers removed most of the tires but weren’t able to immediately reach 15 to 20 tires because they were down the snow- and ice-covered embankment with more snow on the way. The DOT planned to return to clean up the remaining tires.

Police ask anyone with information on the illegal dumping to call officer Paul Markette at the Beacon Falls Police Department at 203-729-3313.