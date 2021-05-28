Three seriously injured in early-morning crash in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK — Three men in their 20s were seriously injured after a one-car crash at about 1:30 a.m. Friday, police said.

Police said Tyler Posser, 25, of Middlebury was driving a Jeep Liberty Sport west on Aetna Street when his SUV drove through the T-intersection at Hoadley Street and crashed into a stone wall, according to police.

Firefighters freed Posser and his two passengers, 27-year-old Derek Ritter and 22-year-old David Roskosky, both of Naugatuck, from the SUV, police said.

Police said all three were taken to local hospitals with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

The Naugatuck Valley Collision Investigation Team responded and is investigating the crash.