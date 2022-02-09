Teamsters hope to open trucker school in Naugatuck

By Andreas Yilma Citizen’s News

NAUGATUCK — A Waterbury labor union is working to open a commercial driver’s license training school in the borough.

Teamsters Local Union 677 officials are proposing opening a truck driving school on a little less than an acre of the former Risdon property, a 12-acre, borough-owned lot near the corner of Rubber and Andrew avenues. The program would use two trucks, with only one running at a time, and a small portable classroom. The area currently houses recycling.

“We all know there’s a huge need in Naugatuck, in Connecticut and in the nation for truck drivers and it’s really a necessary thing,” Mayor N. Warren “Pete” Hess said at the Board of Mayor and Burgesses meeting on Tuesday. “We would love to have the opportunity to create really high level paying jobs in Naugatuck.”

Teamsters Local Union 677 Secretary-Treasurer Michele Gagnon said opening up the truck driving class would benefit the borough.

“The opportunity for the jobs and the people that come into town and the different things that are going to happen, I think it’s going to be good for Naugatuck,” Gagnon said.

Teamsters Local Union 677 principal officer John Capobianco said they love Naugatuck and have already moved their banking to the borough at ION Bank.

The organization, which has been in Waterbury since 1935, didn’t choose the Brass City for the program because of the congestion there, Capobianco said.

He said he is excited about what is going on in the borough, with its many projects on the horizon, and wants to be part of it.

The organization would be looking to get grants so students could attend the school at little or no cost, Capobianco noted.

“We’re going to be offering our CDL driver’s training school to less fortunate, to veterans,” Capobianco said.

Classes would be limited to eight people and those who graduate could start at jobs paying from $26 to $30 an hour and higher, along with benefits, a pension plan and health insurance, according to Capobianco.

“The benefits packages that are brought to people who have an opportunity to drive a tractor-trailer, there’s such a shortage right now that you can almost name your own ticket,” Capobianco said.

The organization is going to train Class B drivers and plans to teach people how to drive a cement mixer, Capobianco said.

“It’s an awful hard job to have, driving a tractor-trailer is a great deal of responsibility,” Capobianco said. “We’re going to teach that responsibility.”

Hess said the borough board would discuss the proposal before making a decision.

“I just want to train some people,” Capobianco added. “I want to do it in Naugatuck.”