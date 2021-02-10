Suspect steals wallet, iPhone while woman pumped gas

BEACON FALLS — A suspect stole a woman’s wallet and iPhone while she was pumping gas Jan. 31 at the Xpress Mart on North Main Street, police said.

Police said the theft occurred at about 7:30 p.m. While the woman was pumping gas, police said a dark-colored sedan pulled alongside her car. A passenger wearing a black ski mask got out of the car, went into the woman’s car through a door on the driver’s side and took the wallet and iPhone. The suspect got back into the sedan, which sped away north on North Main Street.

No one was hurt, police said. The incident remains under investigation.