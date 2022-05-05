Suspect held for at least 2 heists in Prospect

By Steve Bigham Republican-American

PROSPECT — A Waterbury man was arrested Tuesday on a warrant in connection with a March 16 bank robbery police allege he committed at Ion Bank, 24 Waterbury Road.

Robert Creighton, 34, of 73 Fieldstream Road, was charged with second-degree robbery and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

State police allege Creighton walked into Ion Bank at 3:45 p.m wearing a medical-style mask, gave a teller a handwritten note and walked outside with $884 in cash.

Police said they arrested him after making a positive identification through surveillance footage and testimony from eyewitnesses.

At the time of his arrest Tuesday, Creighton already was in custody for his alleged role in another robbery Jan. 19 at People’s Bank in Stop & Shop, 240 Chase Ave., Waterbury. For that crime, Creighton was arrested March 23 after Waterbury police spotted him in the area of Grilleytown and Lakewood roads. He attempted to elude capture and, in doing so, crashed his Subaru Outback into multiple Waterbury police vehicles, police said.

Creighton used the same vehicle in the Prospect robbery, as well as a possible third bank heist March 19 at People’s Bank at a Stop & Shop in Manchester during which approximately $6,000 was stolen, police allege.

During the Prospect incident, Creighton handed the teller a note that read, “Robbery Quiet large bills no dye packs,” police said.

The state police Central District Major Crime Squad assisted with the probe.