Storm cleanup continues as local outages dwindle

By Andreas Yilma, Staff Writer

The cleanup effort continued Friday morning in wake of Thursday’s harsh storm that brought down trees and wires, and knocked out power to thousands of people in the state.

As of 1 p.m., Eversource Energy reported there were 15 customers in Naugatuck, 311 in Prospect and 10 in Beacon Falls still without power. Eversource expects to sustainably complete power restoration by midnight, with the exception of Branford, which was hit hard.

Naugatuck Mayor N. Warren “Pete” Hess said the borough’s peak of outages was about 3,200 on Thursday evening.

After the storm, there were about 15 cases of trees down entangled with wires, another 10 or so trees down, and about eight incidents of wires down in the borough. Trees fell on two houses: one on Chestnut Street and another on Margaret Circle, according to officials.

As of late Friday morning, a section of North Main Street was the only impassable road, Hess said. He said a new utility pole needs to be installed on the street, and workers were working in the area.

“Our street department did an incredible job,” Hess said.

No injuries were reported related to the storm. Things are going well, Hess said.

Prospect Mayor Robert Chatfield said about half the town was out of power Thursday night.

There was major damage along Summit Road, Plank Road, Matthew Street and Juggernaut Road, and these roads remained impassable Friday morning due to wires and trees down, Chatfield said.

Eversource had five crews in town Thursday night, he said, and two more crews were added on Friday morning.

Workers have cleared several streets that had wires down including, Morris Road, Hydelor Avenue, Straitsville Road and Cook Road, Chatfield said.

A tree fell on a house on Morris Road, Chatfield said. There were no reported injuries related to the storm, he said.

Beacon Falls got off relatively light. After the storm, only a section Munson Road was closed due to a tree on wires. As of Friday morning, all roads in town were open, according to Beacon Hose Co. No. 1.

Matthies Park, Beacon Falls Recreation Complex and Riverbend Park are open, the town announced. Toby’s Pond is closed until further notice due to a fallen tree.