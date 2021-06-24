State to pave section of Route 69

PROSPECT — Work to repave a section of Route 69 is slated to start next week.

The state Department of Transportation is overseeing a project to mill and resurface a 2.6-mile section of Route 69 from the intersection of Route 68 to the Bethany town line.

Connecticut Sealcoating out of Bethany is scheduled to mill the road June 29-30, according to the DOT. O&G Industries in Torrington is scheduled to pave the road July 6-13.

Work will be done Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drivers can expect delays and one-lane alternating traffic during the project, which is expected to cost about $1.1 million.