State reports no new coronavirus-related deaths

For the ninth time since the start of July the state Department of Public Health Thursday reported no new deaths attributed to the coronavirus.

There have been 4,450 deaths associated with COVID-19 in the state, according to DPH.

The department reported 76 news cases of COVID-19 out of 8,045 test results received since Wednesday. The positive test rate in Thursday’s report was 0.9%.

The Naugatuck Valley Health District reported Thursday there have been 419 confirmed coronavirus cases in Naugatuck and 58 in Beacon Falls. There have been 37 confirmed deaths associated with coronavirus and four probable deaths in Naugatuck, according to the health district, and none in Beacon Falls.

The Chesprocott Health District reported Friday morning that there have been 84 cases in Prospect and no coronavirus-related deaths in town.