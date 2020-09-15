State police investigating officer-involved shooting in Naugatuck

By Elio Gugliotti, Editor

NAUGATUCK — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in which police say an officer shot at a car as it drove at him during a traffic stop Monday night. He said the investigation is fluid and police will release information as quickly as possible.

A Naugatuck officer stopped an orange Dodge Charger with Ohio license plates on the Route 8 northbound on-ramp at Maple Street at about 8 p.m. after observing what Deputy Police Chief C. Colin McAllister described as “criminal activity.” During the stop, McAllister said the officer fired at the car as it drove at him.

McAllister declined to say what “criminal activity” led to the stop, citing the ongoing investigation, only that it was not a motor vehicle violation.

Police believe the driver was 24-year-old Roznovsky Antonio Machado of Waterbury and are searching for Machado. McAllister said police don’t know what, if any, injuries he suffered. Police believe Machado was the only one in the car, he said.

McAllister said police located the Dodge Charger in Waterbury Tuesday morning.

A car matching the description of the suspected vehicle was seen parked behind a multifamily home at 41 Vine St. in Waterbury at about 10:30 a.m. It had what appeared to be bullet holes in the windshield and front passenger side door, along with a smashed rear passenger window.

Detectives from Waterbury and Naugatuck were at the scene.

State police, who are handling the investigation into the officer’s use of force, are processing the car for evidence, McAllister said.

The Naugatuck officer, who police have not identified yet, suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital. The officer has been placed on administrative assignment, McAllister said.

Police declined to provide many details Tuesday, including the events that led up to the shooting, why the car had Ohio license plates, and how many shots the officer fired.



“This investigation is in the initial phases. Our primary goal at this point is to try to provide our community with the most accurate and updated information as it pertains to this officer-involved shooting,” said Trooper Josue Dorelus, a spokesman for Connecticut State Police, during a press conference.

McAllister said the officer’s body camera was on at the time and there is footage of the incident. He said state police have the footage and are reviewing it as part of their investigation. He said it’s up to state police to release the footage publicly.

It’s unclear when the footage will be released.

Police ask anyone with information on Machado’s whereabouts to contact the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221 or the department’s confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.

Andrew Larson contributed to this report.