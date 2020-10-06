State expands indoor visits at nursing homes

By Andreas Yilma, Staff Writer

NAUGATUCK — Local nursing homes are preparing for expanded indoor visits following new federal and state directives.

Deidre S. Gifford, acting commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health, last week signed an order reversing a previous directive that limited indoor visitations to compassionate care visits due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order came after the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services issued new guidelines to allow all indoor visitations at nursing homes under certain conditions.

Gov. Ned Lamont ordered nursing homes closed to visitors in March amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The state allowed compassionate care visits inside a nursing home when a resident is near death.

The order was modified in May to allow some residents to meet with loved ones outside, wearing a mask and adhering to social distancing. In late August, compassionate care visits were expanded to include visits for residents who undergo significant changes in physical, mental or psychosocial condition.

“Making the decision to limit in-person visits at nursing homes is one of the hardest things I’ve had to do as governor, but amid the outbreak of this pandemic that is impacting the lives of so many people in our senior population, I knew it was the right thing to do,” said Lamont in a statement. “Each facility is strongly urged to develop a visitation plan and strictly adhere to it to the greatest extent possible so that we can keep this virus from spreading and impacting our most vulnerable patients.”

Officials at the Glendale Center on Hazel Avenue are preparing a plan for inside visitors, but say that outdoor visitation is still preferred until the weather turns colder.

“We understand that families are anxious to see their loved ones, but clearly we want to do it in a way that is as safe as possible for patients, residents, staff and visitors,” Dr. Richard Fiefer, chief medical officer of the Glendale Center, said in a statement. “In the meantime, we are asking families to continue to schedule outdoor visits as this continues to be the desired method at this time as it poses the lowest risk of transmission.”

Nursing homes have to meet certain conditions for indoor visitation, including no new onset of COVID-19 cases within 14 days and the facility is not currently conducting outbreak testing. Nursing homes must also screen everyone that comes in, limit the number of visitors per patient and the total number of visitors in the facility at a time based on space, and limit the movement of visitors in facilities, among other guidelines.

If a staff member or resident at a nursing home tests positive, indoor visits will be suspended.

Tim Brown, a spokesman for Athena Health Care Systems and Beacon Brook Health Center, said the new directive is another opportunity for residents to see their loved ones.

Beacon Brook officials are creating a plan to determine where visitation will take place in the building and how many total visitors can be allowed at a given time, he said. Staff will ask visitors questions, take their temperatures and facilitate the visitations, he said.

Beacon Brook will still have outdoor visitations, Brown added.

“We’re developing a plan to ensure the safety of our residents, staff and visitors,” Brown said. “We look forward to facilitating our residents to see their loved ones.”

Fiefer said Glendale officials are developing a plan for indoor visitation, including acquiring safety barriers, identifying areas where visits can occur, determining how many visitors can be in the center at any given time, developing schedules, and acquiring additional personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies.

Nursing homes, and their vulnerable populations, have been hot spots for the coronavirus.

Data released by DPH Sept. 25 showed that as of Sept. 22 there have been 111 cases and 27 coronavirus-related deaths at Beacon Brook, which has 126 beds and is owned by the Farmington-based Athena Health Care Systems. There have been 39 confirmed cases and seven coronavirus-related deaths at Glendale Center, which has 120 beds and is owned by Genesis Healthcare, Inc. in Pennsylvania.

Nearly all of the cases and deaths at both facilities came before July 22, according to the data. From July 22 through Sept. 22, the centers had a total four confirmed cases and no deaths associated with COVID-19.