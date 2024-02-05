Stacey Rechenberg

SEYMOUR – Stacey (Robichaud) Rechenberg, 46, of Seymour and formerly of Newtown, died peacefully at Shady Knoll Health Center after a long illness.

Born Sept. 8, 1977, she was a daughter of Susan (Peyser) Kaul and the late Albert Robichaud. Stacey grew up in Newtown and graduated from Newtown High School. She spent most of her adult years in Bristol.

She loved the outdoors. Stacey and her husband camped their way across the United States, enjoying the sites, fishing and being in nature. Stacey and her dad loved NASCAR and spent countless hours watching it together.

She was a straightforward, natural and honest person. Her quick wit had you laughing at her one-liners and smiling long after you were with her. She had so many wonderful friends. Stacey loved music, her taste eclectic. She enjoyed alternative, classic rock and Johnny Cash.

The greatest joy in her life was her son Seth and her family. Many beautiful memories were made with her sisters growing up and long after. Her sisters became her best friends.

Stacey leaves to cherish her love and memory, her mother Susan (Robichaud) Kaul and stepfather Ken Kaul of North Carolina; her beloved son Seth Robichaud of Torrington; her sisters Alyson Hernandez and her husband Roger, of Beacon Falls, and Sara Lynn Robichaud and her fiance Jason Johnson, of North Carolina. She also leaves her adoring nieces Maddison, Jordyn, Riley and Mia Hernandez; as well as her dear friends.

Stacey was predeceased by her infant son Joseph, and her father Albert.

Friends and family were invited to share their love and support with Stacey’s family on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home, 122 Waterbury Road, Prospect. Stacey was to be laid to rest in a private ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 27, at St. Francis Cemetery, South Main Street, Torrington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the American Diabetes Association are gratefully appreciated.