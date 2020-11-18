St. Michael’s Church preparing for Thanksgiving dinner

NAUGATUCK — St. Michael’s Church is preparing for its annual Thanksgiving dinner.

The parish will offer free Thanksgiving dinners Nov. 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church, 210 Church St. Everyone is welcome to pick up a dinner.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meals will be available for takeout or delivery only. People are required to wear masks and social distance.

Those who want a meal delivered are asked to contact the church at 203-723-3919 or stmichaelsnaugatuck@gmail.com by Nov. 24 to make an appointment. People can leave a message with their name and phone number.

Volunteers are needed Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. to help prepare meals. On Thanksgiving, volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to finish cooking, serve the dinners and clean up.

The parish is also accepting donations of turkeys and desserts. The parish isn’t accepting desserts until Nov. 22.

For information, contact the Rev. Jules Jodko at stmichaelsnaugatuck@gmail.com or 860-559-0675.