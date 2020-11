PROSPECT — St. Anthony Church is planning to resume Bingo on Nov. 16.

The church can host a maximum of 95 players for Bingo and also needs a minimum number of players to host the game. There will be COVID-19 protocols in place.

Church officials are asking those planning to attend to call the parish center at 203-758-4056 or email stanthonychurchcc@gmail.com by Nov. 11 to let them know of their interest.