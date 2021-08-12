Spike in new COVID cases largest in months

By Paul Hughes, Republican-American

HARTFORD — State health officials on Wednesday reported 914 new COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, one of the largest day-to-day increases in months.

The positive test rate was nearly 3.2% based on the 29,007 test results that the state Department of Public Health received since Tuesday.

With the 914 new infections reported Wednesday, there now have been 360,522 cases of COVID-19 since the state’s outbreak started in early March 2020. Also, more than 10.1 million molecular and antigen tests have been performed since then.

There have been 3,662 COVID-19 cases in Naugatuck, 979 in Prospect and 601 in Beacon Falls since last March, according to health officials.

DPH officials also reported a net increase of 11 patients hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 230 statewide. This is the most since mid-May when hospitalizations were on a steady decline that saw the number of hospitalized patients drop to 25 on July 9 before heading back up into the low triple digits. There have been more than 37,000 hospital admissions since March 2020.

Public health officials reported Wednesday that there were 73 patients hospitalized in Fairfield County, 71 patients hospitalized in New Haven County and 60 patients hospitalized in New Haven County. There were 10 hospitalizations in New London County, and hospitalizations in the four other counties ranged from two patients to seven patients.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported high transmission rates of 100 cases or more per 100,000 population over seven days in Hartford, New London and New Haven counties.

The governor’s office reports on COVID-19 associated deaths once a week on Thursdays. As of last Thursday, 8,296 deaths have been recorded.

There have been 93 coronavirus-associated deaths in Naugatuck, six in Beacon Falls and five in Prospect.

Elio Gugliotti contributed to this article.