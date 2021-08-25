Soup kitchen seeks donations

NAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck Valley Soup Kitchen is seeking donations to continue serving meals through the rest of the year.

The Naugatuck Valley Soup Kitchen was founded last spring by Carly Holloway. Volunteers make and deliver meals to people in the community on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The nonprofit was previously funded mostly through sales of homemade goods at the farmers market in Naugatuck, but that isn’t possible at this time, the organization stated in a post on Facebook.

The organization is applying for grants and seeking partnerships with charitable partners to find a sustainable funding source, but needs to raise $4,000 to continue serving meals the rest of the year at the current rate.

Donations can be sent electronically via PayPal at paypal.me/nvsoupk, Venmo at @nvsoupk or GoFundMe at gofund.me/b4a1fa4e. Checks can be made out to Naugatuck Valley Soup Kitchen and mailed to P.O. Box 1866, Naugatuck, CT 06770. Arrangements can be made to pick up cash donations.

For information, email nvsoupk@gmail.com.