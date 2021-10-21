Society offering tours of cemetery

NAUGATUCK — Naugatuck Historical Society is offering historic ghost tours of Grove Cemetery this weekend.

People who take the tour will learn about the people buried in the cemetery, their contributions to the community and why their souls may still linger in Grove Cemetery.

Tours run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and also from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the cemetery, 1 Cross St. Tours run regularly during the session times, rain or shine. Cider and donuts will be available for people waiting for tours to begin.

Advanced tickets are recommended but not required. Tickets are $20 and $15 for society members for the evening tours. Tickets are $20 per family, $10 for adults and $5 for children for the afternoon tours.

For information, contact Wendy Murphy at 203-218-5349 or wendy.murphy@snet.net, or email naugatuckhistory@att.net.