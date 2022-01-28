Smoke damage displaces Naugatuck family after fire

By Andreas Yilma Citizen’s News

NAUGATUCK — A borough family has been displaced after a small fire caused severe smoke damage Thursday.

Naugatuck Fire Department was dispatched to a single-family home at 115 Sunburst Road at 10:06 a.m. and arrived on scene about 6 minutes later. Firefighters extinguished the fire in a few minutes and contained the smoke in about 10 minutes, Deputy Fire Chief Ken Hanks said.

“Upon arrival, I had heavy smoke coming from the chimney area,” Assistant Fire Chief Walter Seaman said. “Once we opened the front door, there was heavy smoke conditions inside of the building.”

Firefighters didn’t encounter heavy flames and checked the house with thermal-imaging cameras to confirm the blaze did not spread, Seaman said. They also ventilated the house.

Some of the fire seeped into the wall, which caused firefighters to open up some of the sheet rock to ensure the fire didn’t spread. There was no structural damage to the house, Hanks said.

“Tremendous amount of smoke damage,” he said. “Everything was covered in smoke.”

One resident was home at the time and informed firefighters his family wasn’t home during the ordeal. The family has found living accommodations, Hanks said.

He wasn’t sure how long the family would be displaced from the home, but believes they eventually will be able to return.

“That’s going to depend on the insurance companies and contractors,” Hanks said.

He said the fire started in the living room area near a pellet stove. Some materials around the stove were burning. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, he added.

Seaman said the firefighters did a great job.

“When the colder weather hits, it kind of makes our job a little more difficult, but everybody did well,” he said.

Waterbury, Bethany and Beacon Falls fire crews provided mutual aid. Bethany was in the borough’s firehouse for station coverage, Seaman said.